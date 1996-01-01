Microbiome Protects Against Infection

in this video, we're going to discuss how the human microbiome can protect against infection. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos that the microbiome itself is actually part of innate immunity because it can protect against pathogens non specifically. And that's because the microbiome can create a competitive and unfavorable environment for pathogens protecting us from those pathogens. And so some of the microbes of our microbiome can block the attachment sites that pathogenic microbes need to use to colonize the area. And so by blocking these attachment sites, the microbes of the microbiome are preventing pathogenic microbes from infecting us. Now other microbes of the microbiome can also create toxins or toxic substances that are not toxic to us, but they're only going to be harmful and toxic to some pathogenic microbes again, protecting us from those pathogenic microbes. And so if we take a look at our first image down below, notice that it's focused on how the microbiome can protect against infection. And so notice on the left over here, we are showing you a human and you can see all of the different microbes that are part of the microbiota on this human. And then notice that just outside of the human over here are some pathogenic microbes. And so if we zoom into this particular region right here, that's what this boxes, which will notice is that within the human we have the normal microbiota and then on the outside of the human, we have the pathogenic microbes and notice in this cartoon that the normal microbiota are saying you are not welcome here to the pathogenic microbes and the pathogenic microbes are saying, hey, they're blocking all of the attachment sites. And so these pathogenic microbes are not going to be able to colonize the human body because of the normal microbiota blocking the attachment sites and again creating toxins that prevent the pathogenic microbes from infecting us. And so another thing that our microbiome can do is it can actually stimulate the adaptive immune system and it can stimulate the adaptive immune system towards pathogens that we have not even yet encountered. And so how is that possible? How can our normal microbiome protects us from pathogens that we have not yet encountered? Well down below, we're walking you through an example of how this could occur. And so imagine a situation where a small number of skin microbiota actually enter into our tissues via cuts that might be in our skin. And so when these small numbers of skin microbiota into enter into our tissues via cuts our body and our immune system can actually produce antibodies against the skin microbiota. And so these antibodies that were produced against the skin microbiota, they can also be effective against pathogens that have similar antigens to the skin microbiota, ultimately protecting us against pathogens that we have not even yet encountered. And so if we take a look at our second image down below, we can get a better understanding of this idea of how the microbiome can actually stimulate the adaptive immune system. And so notice that in this image we have a cartoon and the cartoon has two scenes, it has a left scene over here which is first and then it has the scene on the right and in the scene on the left which you'll notice is that all of this pink that you see here represents the human body and this here represents specifically the skin. And what you'll notice is that in the skin we have a wound site here, an open wound and notice that we also have our skin microbiome over here that are normal and healthy on our skin. However, when there is a cut, sometimes our microbes of our skin microbiome can make their way into the tissues via the wound site. And so notice here one of the skin microbiome uh cells here is curious and he's saying, hmm, I wonder what's in there. And so notice they make their way into the tissues and our adaptive immune systems such as our B cells, recognize them. Say you shouldn't be here and they start to create antibodies towards the skin microbiota. And so that's the first scene over here now. In the next scene, which you'll notice is that the skin microbiota here is a little bit beat up from going in the first time and notice that the antibodies that were made for the skin microbiota can also be effective against pathogens that have similar antigens to the skin microbiota. And so notice that the skin microbiota here is saying, hey hey, you look just like me, meaning that this skin microbiota looks very similar to the pathogen in terms of its surface antigens. And so he's warning him. The skin microbiota is warning this guy, if you go in there, it's over. And so the pathogen saying, you can't scare me and the pathogen goes into the tissues and realizes that he's made a mistake because there are already antibodies that are effective against him. And so basically what we're seeing here is that our normal skin microbiota can stimulate our adaptive immune system to be effective against pathogens that we have not yet encountered helping to protect us against these pathogens. And so this here concludes our brief lesson on how the microbiome can protect against infection and pathogens. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward and learn more as well. So I'll see you guys in our next video

Hide transcripts