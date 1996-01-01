in this video, we're going to refocus our attention on the human microbiome. And so first we need to recall from some of our previous lesson videos is that the microbiome is also sometimes referred to as the normal flora. And so the microbiome or the normal flora refers to the communities of microbes that grow on and in the bodies of all humans at all times. And so these microbes that are part of the microbiome, or normal flora live in symbiotic relationships with humans and they can be further classified into two groups. They can be classified as resident microbiota or they could be classified as transient microbiota. Now, resident microbiota as its name implies, include microbes that are going to be residing in our bodies for long periods of time. And so the resident microbiota are microbes that are almost always on or in the host for extended long periods of time. Now, the transient microbiota, on the other hand, as its name implies, includes microbes that are only temporarily found on the body for relatively short periods of time. And so of course pathogens, disease causing agents are going to be considered transient microbiota there only on us for relatively short periods of time in most cases, but not in all cases. Now, if we take a look at our image down below, we can get a better understanding of the difference between resident and transient micro biotic and so if we take a look at the left hand side over here, notice it's an image focused on the resident microbiota, which of course are going to be microbes that are almost always on the host for extended periods of time. And so notice here we have a cartoon showing you these microbes that are residing in the lungs, calling the lungs home sweet home. And noticed that saying, I love our home in the lungs. I never want to leave and they seem pretty comfortable and relaxed and they don't look like they're going anywhere anytime soon. And so these resident microbiota are on or in our bodies for long periods of time. Now, on the right hand side, we're focused in on the transient microbiota. And the transient microbiota, of course, are only found in our bodies for temporary periods of time or short periods of time. And so notice that these microbes right here don't look like they're sticking around much longer. Uh They've got their bags packed and they're ready to hop on the microbe transit to make their way to their next destination because they're not going to remain in or on the host for extended periods of time. So notice their next stop is going to be outside of the host. And again, they are going to be temporarily found on the body. And so this year concludes our brief intro to the microbiome and normal flora and our intro to resident and transient microbiota. And we're going to continue to talk more about the microbiota as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video

Hide transcripts