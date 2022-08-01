in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on acids and bases. And so what you all need to know is that many biological processes are actually strongly affected by the concentration of dissolved hydrogen ions, or H plus ions, in the aqueous solution. And so the concentration of dissolved hydrogen ions can really just be abbreviated by brackets with an H plus in the middle. And so any time you see brackets in science, it means the concentration of and so what this brackets means is the concentration of hydrogen ions, and so acids and bases are substances that directly affect the concentration of hydrogen ions. And once again, the concentration of hydrogen ions is really, really important, because that will strongly affect many biological processes that will talk about later in our course. But in our next lesson video, we're going to talk more details about exactly how acids directly affect the hydrogen ion concentration. And then later in a different video, we'll talk about how bases directly affect the hydrogen ion concentration. And so I'll see you all in our next lesson. Video to talk about acids

