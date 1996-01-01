7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
Which of the following structures is primarily responsible for regulating the movement of substances into and out of a bacterial cell?
Based on its shape, which of the following best describes a bacterium that appears spherical under the microscope?
Which of the following features contributes most directly to the compaction of the bacterial chromosome within the cell?
Which term is NOT used to describe bacterial cell shapes?
Which of the following terms is NOT used to describe bacterial cell shape?
Which of the following is NOT a typical characteristic of most bacterial plasma membranes?
- Textbook Question
Endospore formation is called (a) ________. It is initiated by (b) ________. Formation of a new cell from an endospore is called (c) ________. This process is triggered by (d) ________.
- Multiple Choice
Streptococcus bacteria have what shape?
- Multiple Choice
What is the morphology of the cells in the image below?
- Multiple Choice
Vibrio cholerae causes the disease cholera. Based on the name of the bacterium, what is its shape?
- Multiple Choice
Which of the following is mismatched:
- Multiple Choice
A chain of rods is referred to as ______________, whereas a curve shaped rod is termed _______________.
- Multiple Choice
What type of cell is shown in the image below?
- Multiple Choice
What type of cell arrangement is shown in the image below?
- Open Question
Match the following cell morphologies with the correct description:
1) ______:Diplobacilli A. Long spiral with flexible cells.
2) ______:Streptococci B. Single rod-shaped cell.
3) ______:Vibrio C. 2 rod-shaped cells that remain attached.
4) ______:Diplococci D. Cluster of 4 spherical cells arranged on one plane.
5) ______:Spirochete E. 2 spherical cells that remain attached.
6) ______:Tetrad F. Comma-shaped, short & bent cells.
7) ______:Single Bacillus G. 2 short rod-shaped (or oval) cells that remain attached.
8) ______:Coccobacilli H. Chain-like pattern of spherical cells.
9) ______:Staphylococci I. Cluster of 8 spherical cells arranged like a cube.
10) ______:Spirillium J. Curved rod that forms a spiral.
11) ______:Sarcinae K. Chain-like pattern of rod-shaped cells.
12) ______:Streptobacilli L. Cluster of many spherical cells in a randomized pattern.