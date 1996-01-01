Flexible spiral-shaped prokaryotes are __________ .
a. spirilla
b. spirochetes
c. vibrios
d. rickettsias
A student was memorizing the arrangements of bacteria and noticed that there are more arrangements for cocci than for bacilli. Why might this be so?
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ If you were to view staphylococci, you should expect to see clusters of cells.
Label the shapes of these prokaryotic cells.
a. ___________ <IMAGE>
b. ___________ <IMAGE>
c. ___________ <IMAGE>
d. ___________ <IMAGE>
e. ___________ <IMAGE> stiff
f. ___________ <IMAGE> flexible
g. ___________ <IMAGE>