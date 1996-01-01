Based on its shape, which of the following best describes a bacterium that appears spherical under the microscope?
A
Spirillum
B
Vibrio
C
Coccus
D
Bacillus
1
Understand that bacterial shapes are a fundamental characteristic used to classify bacteria under the microscope.
Recall the common bacterial shapes: 'Coccus' refers to spherical-shaped bacteria, 'Bacillus' refers to rod-shaped bacteria, 'Spirillum' refers to spiral-shaped bacteria, and 'Vibrio' refers to comma-shaped bacteria.
Identify that the question asks for the shape that corresponds to a spherical bacterium observed under the microscope.
Match the spherical shape to the term 'Coccus' based on the definitions of bacterial morphology.
Conclude that the best description for a spherical bacterium is 'Coccus'.
