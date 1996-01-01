DRAW IT Diagram each of the following flagellar arrangements:
a. lophotrichous
b. monotrichous
c. peritrichous
d. amphitrichous
e. polar
DRAW IT Draw the bacterial shapes listed in (a), (b), and (c). Then draw the shapes in (d), (e), and (f), showing how they are special conditions of a, b, and c, respectively.
a. spiral
b. bacillus
c. coccus
d. spirochetes
e. staphylococci
f. streptobacilli
Compare and contrast each of the following:
a. Cyanobacteria and algae
b. Actinomycetes and fungi
c. Bacillus and Lactobacillus
d. Pseudomonas and Escherichia
e. Leptospira and Spirillum
f. Escherichia and Bacteroides
g. Rickettsia and Chlamydia
h. Mycobacterium and Mycoplasma
Pathogenic bacteria can be
a. motile.
b. rods.
c. cocci.
d. anaerobic.
e. all of the above.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows ovoid eukaryotic cell.
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows epithelial cells covered with bacteria.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows gram-negative cocci in phagocytes.
Use the following choices to answer questions 3–5:
a. Bacillus coagulans
b. Byssochlamys
c. flat sour spoilage
d. Lactobacillus
e. thermophilic anaerobic spoilage
A heat-resistant fungus that causes spoilage in acidic foods.
Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
Your culture from a pneumonia patient appears not to have grown. You do see colonies, however, when the plate is viewed at 100x.
State the shape and arrangement of the pictured bacterial samples. <IMAGE>
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A bacillus is a bacterium with a slightly curved rod shape.
For each of the following statements that is true, write “true” in the blank. For each statement that is false, write the word(s) that should be substituted for the underlined word(s) to make the statement correct.
__________ A giant bacterium that is large enough to be seen without a microscope is Selenomonas.
The type of reproduction in prokaryotes that results in a palisade arrangement of cells is called ___________ .
a. pleomorphic division
b. endospore formation
c. snapping division
d. binary fission
Which of the following terms best describes stiff, spiral-shaped prokaryotic cells?
a. cocci
b. bacilli
c. spirilla
d. spirochetes
Flexible spiral-shaped prokaryotes are __________ .
a. spirilla
b. spirochetes
c. vibrios
d. rickettsias