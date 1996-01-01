Match the following cell morphologies with the correct description:

1) ______:Diplobacilli A. Long spiral with flexible cells.

2) ______:Streptococci B. Single rod-shaped cell.

3) ______:Vibrio C. 2 rod-shaped cells that remain attached.

4) ______:Diplococci D. Cluster of 4 spherical cells arranged on one plane.

5) ______:Spirochete E. 2 spherical cells that remain attached.

6) ______:Tetrad F. Comma-shaped, short & bent cells.

7) ______:Single Bacillus G. 2 short rod-shaped (or oval) cells that remain attached.

8) ______:Coccobacilli H. Chain-like pattern of spherical cells.

9) ______:Staphylococci I. Cluster of 8 spherical cells arranged like a cube.

10) ______:Spirillium J. Curved rod that forms a spiral.

11) ______:Sarcinae K. Chain-like pattern of rod-shaped cells.

12) ______:Streptobacilli L. Cluster of many spherical cells in a randomized pattern.