Match the following cell morphologies with the correct description:
1) ______:Diplobacilli A. Long spiral with flexible cells.
2) ______:Streptococci B. Single rod-shaped cell.
3) ______:Vibrio C. 2 rod-shaped cells that remain attached.
4) ______:Diplococci D. Cluster of 4 spherical cells arranged on one plane.
5) ______:Spirochete E. 2 spherical cells that remain attached.
6) ______:Tetrad F. Comma-shaped, short & bent cells.
7) ______:Single Bacillus G. 2 short rod-shaped (or oval) cells that remain attached.
8) ______:Coccobacilli H. Chain-like pattern of spherical cells.
9) ______:Staphylococci I. Cluster of 8 spherical cells arranged like a cube.
10) ______:Spirillium J. Curved rod that forms a spiral.
11) ______:Sarcinae K. Chain-like pattern of rod-shaped cells.
12) ______:Streptobacilli L. Cluster of many spherical cells in a randomized pattern.
Master Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning