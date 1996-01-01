Skip to main content
Microbiology7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & FunctionsBacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements
Match the following cell morphologies with the correct description:

1) ______:Diplobacilli                     A. Long spiral with flexible cells.

2) ______:Streptococci                  B. Single rod-shaped cell.

3) ______:Vibrio                             C. 2 rod-shaped cells that remain attached.

4) ______:Diplococci                     D. Cluster of 4 spherical cells arranged on one plane.

5) ______:Spirochete                    E. 2 spherical cells that remain attached.

6) ______:Tetrad                            F. Comma-shaped, short & bent cells.

7) ______:Single Bacillus              G. 2 short rod-shaped (or oval) cells that remain attached.

8) ______:Coccobacilli                  H. Chain-like pattern of spherical cells.

9) ______:Staphylococci               I. Cluster of 8 spherical cells arranged like a cube.

10) ______:Spirillium                      J. Curved rod that forms a spiral.

11) ______:Sarcinae                        K. Chain-like pattern of rod-shaped cells.

12) ______:Streptobacilli                L. Cluster of many spherical cells in a randomized pattern.

