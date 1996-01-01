Bacterial cell walls that are resistant to drying contain which of the following components?
A
Large amounts of mycolic acid
B
Thick layers of peptidoglycan
C
High concentrations of lipopolysaccharide
D
Outer membrane proteins
1
Understand the structure of bacterial cell walls and their components, focusing on how these components contribute to resistance to drying (desiccation).
Recall that Gram-positive bacteria have thick layers of peptidoglycan, which provide structural strength and help retain moisture, making them more resistant to drying.
Recognize that mycolic acid is a waxy lipid found in the cell walls of acid-fast bacteria (like Mycobacterium), which also contributes to resistance to drying but is not the general component for all bacteria.
Note that lipopolysaccharide (LPS) is a component of the outer membrane of Gram-negative bacteria and is not primarily involved in resistance to drying.
Understand that outer membrane proteins serve various functions such as transport and structural support but do not directly confer resistance to drying.
