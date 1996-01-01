Textbook Question
NAME IT This anaerobic, gram-positive rod is found on the skin. Infections are often treated with retinoids or benzoyl peroxide.
Gram-positive bacteria __________.
a. have a thick cell wall, which retains crystal violet dye
b. contain teichoic acids in their cell walls
c. appear purple after Gram staining
d. all of the above