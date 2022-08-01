Recap:Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Cells

in this video, we're going to do a recap of pro carry attic versus Eukaryotic cells. And so notice down below. We have this chart and the chart is broken up into three different sections. We've got the left section over here, which is all about pro carry attic cells. Then we have the right section over here in green, which is all about eukaryotic cells. And then in the middle here we have features of both pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells. And so what you'll notice is through the numbering that we have over here and over here is that pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells really have eight key differences. And so we're gonna go through the differences first, and then we'll wrap up talking about the similarities. So the first and major key difference between pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells is that pro carry attic once again have no nucleus, whereas eukaryotic cells, they do have a nucleus. Now, also, their size is really different. So pro carry attic cells tend to be much, much smaller, only somewhere between one and 10 micro meters, whereas eukaryotic cells, on the other hand, they are much, much larger and they could be between 10 to micro meters on average. And so that's significantly larger. And this means that pro carry attic cells because they're smaller, they're gonna be less complex. Whereas eukaryotic cells that are larger they're going to be Mawr complex now pro carry attic cells There on Lee going to be uni cellular made up of Onley one single cell, whereas eukaryotic cells, on the other hand, they can either be uni cellular or they can be multi cellular as well. So all multi celled organisms are gonna be eukaryotic. Now, in terms of the d n, a pro carry attic cells have circular DNA in shape, whereas eukaryotic cells, on the other hand, they have DNA that is linear in its shape. Now pro carry attic cells. They have absolutely no membrane bound organelles, whereas eukaryotic cells, they do have membrane bound organelles. Now, in terms of the type of cell division pro carry attic cells, they divide by a process called binary fission, which is much more simple than the process that eukaryotic cells divide by. And that is going to be might assis uh, and psychokinesis. And so we'll talk more about my toe, sis and psychokinesis. Later, in our course in a different video and then last but not least, pro carry attic cells have very, very small ribosomes that we call 70 s Ribosomes, where the 70 here is going to be, uh, implying the size here that they're smaller, whereas eukaryotic cells, they have larger 80 s ribosomes. So the 80 here is larger than 70. And that's why eukaryotic cells have larger ribosomes. Now, those are the eight key differences between pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells. But once again they do have some similarities that we have here in the middle. And so both pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells are going to have a cell membrane. All cells have a cell membrane, and we'll get to talk more about the cell membrane in a different part of our course Now. Also, both pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells contain the major biomolecules that we talked about in some of our previous lesson videos, including carbohydrates, proteins, nucleic acids and lipids. So both pro carry ah, tick and eukaryotic cells take advantage of these major biomolecules here. And so this year really concludes our recap of pro carry attic and eukaryotic cells, and we'll be able to apply the concept that we've learned here as we move forward through our course, So I'll see you all in our next video.

