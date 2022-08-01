So now that we've talked about some features of pro carry attic cells in our last lesson video in this video, we're going to talk about some features of eukaryotic cells now eukaryotic cells. Unlike pro carry attic cells, they actually contain several membrane bound organelles that includes a nucleus. And so eukaryotic cells do have a nucleus. Unlike pro carry attic cells that do not have a nucleus. Now, Eukaryotic DNA is actually linear in its shape. Unlike pro carry attic DNA, which is circular in its shape. Now, Eukaryotic DNA is actually going to be found on the inside of the nucleus that it contains, whereas once again, pro carry attic cells do not have a nucleus, so their DNA is not found inside of the nucleus. Instead, recall that pro carry attic sells their DNA is found inside of the nuclear oId, and so don't confuse the nucleus with the nuclear. OId now also recall from our last lesson video that all cells have these structures called ribosomes that make proteins, and we'll get to talk more about ribosomes later in our course. But we know all cells have ribosomes recall from our last lesson video pro carry attic cells have really, really small 70 s ribosomes but eukaryotic cells on the other hand, or you carry outs. They have really, really large ribosomes that we call 80 s rhizomes. And so they're larger and also eukaryotic cells. Or you corrodes instead of dividing by binary fission like pro carry attic cells, eukaryotic cells. When they divide, they divide by ah, process called my toe sis and psychokinesis, which we'll get to talk more about my toasts and psychokinesis later in our course. But we should know that eukaryotic cells divide by, um, or complicated process called mitosis in psychokinesis. And so if we take a look at our image down below at this eukaryotic cell, one thing to note is that there are lots of membrane bound organelles on the inside of the eukaryotic cells. There's a lot more going on on the inside of a eukaryotic cell than a pro carry attic cell, and eukaryotic cells, we know, are much, much larger. So because they're much larger, that can fit. So maney mawr organelles membrane bound organelles. Now notice that eukaryotic cells, they do have a nucleus which is represented by this circle that you see here and on the inside of the nucleus. That's where you'll find the d n a of the cell and recall eukaryotic cells. They specifically have DNA that is linear in its shape. And so it's linear, like what we see here. So we can label this as linear DNA and notice that these little blue circles that we see throughout represent ribosomes and so zooming in tow one of these little blue circles here you can see this represents the Eukaryotic Riva Zone, which we know is going to be quite large, and it's going to be a large 80 s ride his own. And so, once again, the number here is going to imply with the size and the S is just a new Bree V ation for a fancy unit that we're not really going to talk about in this course. And so once again, zooming into the right resume of the eukaryotic cell, it is going to be larger. It is a larger 80 s, right is, um and so this here concludes our introduction to some of the features of eukaryotic cells and as we move forward in our course will be able to talk mawr and mawr about these cells. So I'll see you all in our next video

