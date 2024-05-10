8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
2:07 minutes
Problem 4.8a
The presence of which of the following would be helpful in distinguishing a prokaryote from a eukaryote? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. Peptidoglycan
b. Phospholipids
c. A cell wall
d. A nucleus
e. Chloroplasts
f. Ribosomes
g. Ability to carry out active transport
h. DNA
