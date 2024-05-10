8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Introduction to Eukaryotic Organelles
Problem 12.9a
Use the following choices to answer questions 8–10:
a. Apicomplexa
b. ciliates
c. dinoflagellates
d. Microsporidia
These are nonmotile parasites with special organelles for penetrating host tissue.
