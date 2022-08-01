In this video we're going to talk about eukaryotic ribosomes and so sometimes ribosomes are considered organelles. However, they are referred to as non membrane Isse organelles because they are not made up of membranes. And so ribosomes can either be free ribosomes or in other words, floating around in the cytoplasm or the ribosomes can be attached ribosomes where they will be attached to another organ. L. For example, the rough end, a plasmid articulable or the rough E. R. For short. Now you carry attic ribosomes are different than pro carry attic ribosomes. Instead of having a 70 S ribosomes, like what pro cariocas have. Eukaryotes have an 80 S. Ribosomes that is larger and it has larger ribbon symbol. Sub units as well. It has a large 60 s. ribs almost up unit. Instead of having a large 50 s. Right is almost up unit like what pro carriers have. And it has a small 40 S. Rivals, almost subunit which is larger than the small rivers. Almost subunit of pro Kerasiotes, which is 30 S rivals almost a beauty. Now each of these ribs almost sub units is actually going to contain ribosomes. RNA. The large ribosome subunit and eukaryotic ribosomes has three ribs normal R. N. S. Which are the 28 S. The 5.8 S. And the five S. Ribosomes, all our NHS And the small rivers almost sub unit. And you curios is an 18 s. rebels, normal RNA. And once again recall that the S. Is the unit for Svedberg units which is representing the sedimentation coefficient. And it's really just describing the size uh in its most simplistic state, you could just think of it as the size of the sub unit. And so over here, what we have is an image representing the eukaryotic ribosomes structure. And so once again you carry out have an 80 s. ribs. Um and so this entire circular blue structure that you see right here is representing the entire structure of the eukaryotic ribosome. And so notice that the eukaryotic ribosome has two subunits ribosomes sub units. It has this large ribosomes sub unit and it has the small ribosome subunit down below the large rivers, almost sub unit. And eukaryotes is a 60 S. Large rivers, almost sub unit, And the small rivers almost sub unit. And you carry out is a 40 s. Small rivers, almost sub unit. Now, once again the large rib is almost up, you know? And the small ribosome subunit both contain ribosomes are NHS, which are represented by these little yellow strands that you see throughout. And so the large ribosome subunit has three ribosomes RNA. Is which again are the 28 s. The 5.8 S. And the five S. Ribosomes are NHS and those are grouped based on their size. And so the largest one here would be the 28 S ribosomes RNA. The next largest would be the 5.8 S ribosomes are in A. And then the smallest ribbons on the RNA. Over here would be the five S. Refusal RNA. And in the small ribs almost sub unit. There is one ribosomes, all RNA, which is the 18 S ribosomes RNA as we indicated up above. And so when the large ripe is almost subunit. The 60 s. Large drivers, almost subunit. And the 40th small ride is almost subunit. Come together And complex together. That's when they form the 80 s ribosomes, which is a completely intact uh ribosomes. Eukaryotic ribosomes. Now notice that in red box in this area right here we have these three regions which is representing the active site of the ribosome where they will create proteins. And we'll get to talk more about this particular active site in those three compartments. When we talk about protein synthesis and translation later in our course in a different video. But for now this is the eukaryotic ribosome structure. Now over here on the ray, what we're showing you is our eukaryotic cell. And we're zooming into this particular region to show you how this blue structure that you see here is representing the rough end, a plasma critical um or the rough E. R. And there are ribosomes attached to the rough and a plastic articulate. And so all of these blue little dots that you see on the rough end, a plasma articulate. Over here all of these little dots represent ribosomes that are attached to the rough end a plasma particularly, but notice that there are also some free ribosomes up above here that are free floating in the cytoplasm. And this is the idea that we were mentioning right here in this line of text. And so this here concludes our brief introduction to eukaryotic ribosomes, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

