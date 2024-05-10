Match the terms with their descriptions following. Only one description is intended for each term.





____ Ribosome

____ Cytoskeleton

____ Centriole

____ Nucleus

____ Mitochondrion

____ Chloroplast

____ ER

____ Golgi body

____ Peroxisome









A. Site of protein synthesis

B. Contains enzymes to neutralize hydrogen peroxide

C. Functions as the transport system within a eukaryotic cell

D. Allows contraction of the cell

E. Site of most DNA in eukaryotes

F. Contains microtubules in "9 + 0" arrangement

G. Light-harvesting organelle

H. Packages large molecules for export from a cell

I. Its internal membranes are sites for ATP production