General Biology
Recent Channels
General Biology
Chemistry
General Chemistry
Organic Chemistry
Analytical Chemistry
GOB Chemistry
Biochemistry
Biology
General Biology
Microbiology
Anatomy & Physiology
Genetics
Cell Biology
Math
College Algebra
Trigonometry
Precalculus
Physics
Physics
Business
Microeconomics
Macroeconomics
Financial Accounting
Social Science
Psychology
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Back
1. Introduction to Biology
Scientific Method
Problem
A scientific hypothesis is . a. an opinion; b. a proposed explanation for an observation; c. a fact; d. easily proved true; e. an idea proposed by a scientist
Show Answer
Similar Solution
40s
Play a video:
Next question
Related Videos
Related Practice
6 Steps to Formulate a STRONG Hypothesis | Scribbr 🎓
by Scribbr
190 views
Introduction to Inductive and Deductive Reasoning | Don't Memorise
by Don't Memorise
99 views
Neil DeGrasse Tyson on why the scientific method is so important
by KEVRO
152 views
Scientific Method
by Jason Amores Sumpter
218 views
4
Neil Degrasse Tyson - Analogy for the scientific method.
by Matthew Rath
81 views
Scientific Method Basic Summary-Leaving Cert Biology (updated)
by Biology Bugbears
79 views
The Scientific Method
by RicochetScience
152 views
Nature of Science
by Amoeba Sisters
112 views
Predictions, Hypotheses, & Theories
by Jason Amores Sumpter
153 views
3
Scientific Method Example 1
by Jason Amores Sumpter
135 views
1
Basic Theories of Biology
by Jason Amores Sumpter
161 views
2
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.