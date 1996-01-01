Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
A scientist observes that even after sterilizing a broth, cells reappear in the broth over time. The scientist then asks: “Why do cells reappear in the broth after sterilization?” and designs/conducts an experiment. Considering this, appropriately label each of the following blanks as either a “prediction, hypothesis or theory.”
________________: Cells will only appear in the broth exposed to a source of preexisting cells.
________________: Cells appear only when preexisting cells grow & divide; therefore, cells only appear in exposed broths.
________________: All organisms consist of cells & all cells come from preexisting cells.
Jonathan wants to know which style/model of paper airplane is going to win the contest by traveling the furthest. He designs 5 different models of paper airplanes and drops each of them from the same height of 20 meters. He records the distance that each plane travels before it hits the ground. What are the independent and dependent variables of Jonathan’s experiment?
Independent Variable: ______________________________________
Dependent Variable: _______________________________________
A scientist wants to study the effects of nitrogen on wheat plants. They set up an experiment with 4 groups of plants: group A gets 20 pounds of nitrogen per acre, group B gets 40 pounds per acre, group C gets 60 pounds per acre, and group D gets 0 pounds per acre. Which of the following is the control group? Is it a positive or negative control group?