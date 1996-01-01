Learn the toughest concepts covered in Biology1&2 with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
Which of the following effects can occur because of the high surface tension of water?
a) Lakes cannot freeze solid in winter even with extremely low temperatures.
b) A spider can walk across the surface of a small pond.
c) Organisms can resist temperature changes, although they give off heat due to chemical reactions.
d) Sweat can evaporate from the skin, helping to keep people from overheating.
Cohesive forces in liquid water occur when:
a) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
b) The H atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other H atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
c) The atoms on molecules of H2O hydrogen bond to other O atoms on adjacent molecules of H2O.
d) None of the above are correct.
Solid substances are normally more dense than liquid substances. However, solid ice is LESS dense than liquid water. Why is this characteristic of solid ice important for life?
a) This characteristic allows lakes to freeze solid.
b) This characteristic allows the surface water of lakes to freeze.
c) This characteristic ensures that salt water does not freeze.
d) This characteristic is not important for life.
In what way(s) do bases work to increase the pH of a solution?
a) Increasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Decreasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
c) Decreasing the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Increasing the concentration of hydrogen ions.
e) Both a & b.
f) Both c & d.
In a neutral solution, the concentration of __________.
a) Hydrogen ions is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Water molecules is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
c) Hydrogen ions is greater than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Hydrogen ions is equal to the concentration of hydroxide ions.
Which of the following statements about buffers is true?
a) They maintain a consistent pH only when acids are added to them, but not bases.
b) They maintain a consistent pH of 7.
c) They fluctuate in pH when acids are added to them.
d) They maintain a consistent pH when acids or bases are added to them.
e) They fluctuate in pH when acids or bases are added to them.