Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem

A mass extinction                   . a. is global in scale; b. affects many different groups of organisms; c. is caused only by human activity; d. A and B are correct; e. A, B, and C are correct

Similar Solution
clock
4m
Play a video:
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.