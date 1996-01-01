On most spray cans it is advised to never expose them to fire. A spray can is used until all that remains is the propellant gas, which has a pressure of 1350 torr at 25 ºC. If the can is then thrown into a fire at 455 ºC, what will be the pressure (in torr) in the can?

a) 750 torr

b) 1800 torr

c) 2190 torr

d) 2850 torr

e) 3300 torr