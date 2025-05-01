Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical Equilibrium
Problem 49
Textbook Question
What is meant by the term 'chemical equilibrium'? Must amounts of reactants and products be equal at equilibrium?
1
Chemical equilibrium refers to the state in a reversible chemical reaction where the rate of the forward reaction equals the rate of the reverse reaction.
At equilibrium, the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant over time, but they are not necessarily equal.
The equilibrium position is determined by the equilibrium constant, \( K_{eq} \), which is the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants, each raised to the power of their stoichiometric coefficients.
The equilibrium constant expression for a general reaction \( aA + bB \rightleftharpoons cC + dD \) is given by \( K_{eq} = \frac{[C]^c[D]^d}{[A]^a[B]^b} \).
Thus, at equilibrium, the amounts of reactants and products are determined by \( K_{eq} \), and they do not have to be equal.
Key Concepts
Key Concepts
Chemical Equilibrium
Chemical equilibrium refers to a state in a reversible chemical reaction where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal, resulting in constant concentrations of reactants and products over time. This dynamic balance means that while the reaction continues to occur, there is no net change in the amounts of substances involved.
Dynamic Nature of Equilibrium
Equilibrium is dynamic, meaning that even though the concentrations of reactants and products remain constant, the individual molecules are still reacting. This ongoing process allows for the continuous exchange between reactants and products, which is crucial for understanding how systems respond to changes in conditions, such as concentration or temperature.
Concentration Ratios
At equilibrium, the concentrations of reactants and products are not necessarily equal; rather, they are related by the equilibrium constant (K). This constant reflects the ratio of product concentrations to reactant concentrations, each raised to the power of their coefficients in the balanced equation, indicating that different reactions can achieve equilibrium with varying amounts of reactants and products.
