Ionic Compounds Ionic compounds are formed when cations (positively charged ions) and anions (negatively charged ions) combine due to electrostatic attraction. The strength of this attraction depends on the charges of the ions and their sizes. In the context of the question, understanding how different cations and anions interact is crucial for predicting the formation of a stable compound and the resulting layered solution.

Solubility Rules Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether an ionic compound will dissolve in water. Certain combinations of cations and anions are known to be soluble or insoluble based on these rules. For example, compounds containing Na+ or NO3− are generally soluble, while others may form precipitates. This concept is essential for determining which combinations of ions will lead to the observed results in the mixing process.