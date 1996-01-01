How are lichens useful in environmental protection studies?
1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Eukarya
What are the taxonomic challenges in classifying euglenids?
List several economic benefits of algae.
Why are relatively large animals such as parasitic worms studied in microbiology?
Name two ways that slime molds differ from true fungi.
The tapeworm attachment organ is a ___________ .
a. scolex
b. proglottid
c. strobila
d. cuticle
Tubular filaments with cross walls found in large fungi are ___________.
a. septate hyphae
b. aseptate hyphae
c. aseptate haustoria
d. dimorphic mycelia
The type of asexual fungal spore that forms within hyphae is called a __________.
a. sporangiospore
b. conidiospore
c. blastospore
d. chlamydospore
The motile feeding stage of a protozoan is called a(n)__________.
a. apicomplexan
b. gametocyte
c. cyst
d. trophozoite
Match the terms below with their corresponding definitions.
1. ___________Chitin
2. ___________Basidiospore
3. ___________Zygosporangium
4. ___________Hypha
5. ___________Ascospore
6. ___________Lichen
A. Fungal cell wall component
B. Fungus + alga or bacterium
C. Fungal filament
D. Fungal spore formed in a sac
E. Diploid fungal zygote with a thick wall
F. Fungal spore formed on club-shaped hypha
Label the photos below with the type of fungal spore, and indicate whether the spore is asexual or sexual.
a. <IMAGE>
b. <IMAGE>
c. <IMAGE>
d. <IMAGE>