Which of the following events follows cell fusion in an ascomycete?
a. conidiophore formation
b. conidiospore germination
c. ascus opening
d. ascospore formation
e. conidiospore release
Complete the following table:
<IMAGE>
DRAW IT Identify the site colonized by the following organisms: E. granulosus, E. vermicularis, Giardia, H. pylori, hepatitis B virus, mumps virus, Rotavirus, Salmonella, Shigella, Streptococcus mutans, Trichinella spiralis, Trichuris.
<IMAGE>
Explain how the following diseases differ and how they are similar: giardiasis, amebic dysentery, cyclosporiasis, and cryptosporidiosis.
Look at life cycle diagrams for human tapeworm and trichinellosis. Indicate stages in the life cycles that could be easily broken to prevent these diseases.
NAME IT Cysts of this flagellated organism survive in water; when ingested, the trophozoite grows in the intestine, causing diarrhea.
Use the following choices to answer questions 7–10:
a. Campylobacter
b. Cryptosporidium
c. Escherichia
d. Salmonella
e. Trichinella
A characteristic disease symptom caused by this microorganism is swelling around the eyes.
Identification is based on the observation of oocysts in feces.
How many phyla are represented in the following list of organisms: Echinococcus, Cyclospora, Aspergillus, Taenia, Toxoplasma, Trichinella?
a. 1
b. 2
c. 3
d. 4
e. 5
Most roundworms are dioecious. What does this term mean? To what phylum do roundworms belong?
Give one possible explanation of why Penicillium would make penicillin, given that the fungus does not get bacterial infections.
Use the following choices to answer questions 2–5:
a. Candida
b. Chlamydia
c. Gardnerella
d. Neisseria
e. Trichomonas
Microscopic examination of vaginal smear shows flagellated eukaryotes.
Under what conditions can the saprophytes Aspergillus and Rhizopus cause infections?
Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10:
a. Cryptococcus
b. Haemophilus
c. Listeria
d. Naegleria
e. Neisseria
Microscopic examination of cerebrospinal fluid from a person who washes windows on a building in a large city reveals ovoid cells.
"Which of the following are characteristics of the Kingdom Fungi? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)
a. They have a cell wall.
b. They are mainly unicellular.
c. They are mostly pathogens.
d. They contain peptidoglycan in their cell wall.
e. Some are photosynthetic.
f. They lack mitochondria.
g. They are prokaryotic and eukaryotic."