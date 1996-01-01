Which of the following are not characteristics of eukaryotes? Select all that apply. (NCLEX/HESI/TEAS)

a. They are generally simpler than prokaryotes.

b. They can be multicellular.

c. They all have a nucleus.

d. They tend to have multiple chromosomes.

e. They can have a cell wall.

f. They include pathogens.

g. They divide by mitosis.

h. They make up the Domain Archaea.

i. They make up the Domain Bacteria.

j. They make up the Domain Eukarya.