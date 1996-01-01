In what group of protozoans would you place the following organism? <IMAGE>
Fungal spores can be made by
a. binary fission
b. mitosis
c. meiosis
d. asexual reproduction
e. sexual reproduction
f. sporogony
Select all that apply.
Most fungi grow as a collection of tubular structures called ___________________.798views
Which of the following statements are true regarding protozoans? Select all that apply.

a. They are unicellular.
b. They have cell walls.
c. They are usually nonphotosynthetic.
d. They are animal-like protists.
e. Some are pathogens.
f. They usually have simple life cycles.
g. They often use sexual and asexual reproduction.
h. They usually lack nuclei.
i. They all have mitochondria.
Which of the following include eukaryotic cells? Select all that apply.

a. Fungi
b. Yeasts
c. Protista
d. Bacteria
e. Helminths
f. Animalia
g. Archaea
h. Plantae
Which of the following are not characteristics of eukaryotes? Select all that apply.
a. They are generally simpler than prokaryotes.
b. They can be multicellular.
c. They all have a nucleus.
d. They tend to have multiple chromosomes.
e. They can have a cell wall.
f. They include pathogens.
g. They divide by mitosis.
h. They make up the Domain Archaea.
i. They make up the Domain Bacteria.
j. They make up the Domain Eukarya.
Indicate the true statements about eukaryotic cells and then reword the false statements so that they are true.
a. Eukaryotic cells have 70S ribosomes on the rough endoplasmic reticulum.
b. Eukaryotic cells sexually reproduce by mitosis.
c. Eukaryotic cells can make up unicellular or multicellular organisms.
d. Eukaryotic cells always have a cell wall.
e. Eukaryotic cells can be photosynthetic.
f. Eukaryotic cells use fimbriae for motility.
g. Yeast is a multicellular eukaryote.
Acanthamoeba protozoa species are associated with:
a. keratitis.
b. conjunctivitis.
c. river blindness.
d. trachoma.
e. all of the above.
The protists Trypanosoma brucei, Naegleria fowleri, and Toxoplasma gondii
a. invade host cells to cause cellular damage.
b. are only infective in the flagellated form.
c. have a nucleus and are eukaryotic.
d. have all of the above characteristics.
Which of the following microorganisms are not eukaryotic?
a) bacteria
b) yeasts
c) molds
d) protozoa
Which microorganisms are used to make microbiological growth media?
a. bacteria
b. fungi
c. algae
d. protozoa
A phycologist studies which of the following?
a. classification of eukaryotes
b. alternation of generations in algae
c. rusts, smuts, and yeasts
d. parasitic worms
Which taxon is characterized by “hairy” flagella?
a. Apicomplexa
b. Euglenozoa
c. Alveolata
d. Stramenopila
Describe the features of a general fungal life cycle.
<IMAGE>954views
How do fungi acquire nutrients?