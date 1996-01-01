1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Eukarya
Which of the following is a microorganism that contains organelles?
Molecular evidence suggests that fungi:
Which of the following best describes a key difference between Euglena and Paramecium?
Which of the following represents fungi of the filamentous type?
Which structure in a mollusk is responsible for secreting the calcium carbonate that forms its shell?
Which feature distinguishes slime molds from fungi?
Which group of eukaryotic organisms lacks chlorophyll and reproduces primarily by means of spores?
Which of the following best describes flagellates within the domain Eukarya?
Although plants and fungi are very similar, fungi do not have…
Plants and algae are very similar, however algae…
Which of these answers about helminths is true?
Why do many microbiologists study helminths if they are technically not microscopic?
Which of the following is used to classify organisms into the Kingdom Fungi?
a. ability to photosynthesize; possess a cell wall
b. unicellular; possess cell wall; prokaryotic
c. unicellular; lacking cell wall; eukaryotic
d. absorptive; possess cell wall; eukaryotic
e. ingestive; lacking cell wall; multicellular; prokaryotic
Use the following choices to answer questions 2 and 3:
1. metacercaria
2. redia
3. adult
4. miracidium
5. cercaria
Put the preceding stages in order of development, beginning with the egg.
a. 5, 4, 1, 2, 3
b. 4, 2, 5, 1, 3
c. 2, 5, 4, 3, 1
d. 3, 4, 5, 1, 2
e. 2, 4, 5, 1, 3
Which of the following statements about yeasts are true?
