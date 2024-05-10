1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Microbiology
3:37 minutes
Problem 7.7b
If a bacterium that normally lives in the gastrointestinal tract is plunged into a salty solution, what would occur?
a. halophilic adjustment
b. osmotic concentration
c. lysis
d. plasmolysis
e. nothing
