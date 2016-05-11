Which of the following best describes the primary focus of microbiology?
A
The study of animal behavior in natural environments
B
The study of chemical reactions in living organisms
C
The study of organisms too small to be seen without a microscope
D
The study of the structure and function of human organs
1
Step 1: Understand the scope of microbiology by breaking down the term itself: 'micro' means small, and 'biology' means the study of life. So, microbiology focuses on studying very small living organisms.
Step 2: Recognize that microbiology primarily deals with organisms that are not visible to the naked eye, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and protozoa, which require a microscope to be observed.
Step 3: Compare the given options to the definition of microbiology: the study of animal behavior, chemical reactions in organisms, and human organ structure do not specifically focus on microscopic organisms.
Step 4: Identify that the option stating 'The study of organisms too small to be seen without a microscope' aligns perfectly with the core focus of microbiology.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of microbiology is the study of microscopic organisms, distinguishing it from other biological or chemical studies.
