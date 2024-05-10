1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Microbiology
The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. simple staining technique
b. use of Petri dishes
c. first photomicrograph of bacteria
d. all of the above
