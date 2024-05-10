1. Introduction to Microbiology
Problem 1.9aa
A scientist who studies the role of microorganisms in the environment is a(n) __________ .
a. genetic technologist
b. earth microbiologist
c. epidemiologist
d. environmental microbiologist
