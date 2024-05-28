The laboratory of Robert Koch contributed which of the following to the field of microbiology?
a. Simple staining technique
b. Use of Petri dishes
c. First photomicrograph of bacteria
d. All of the above
Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________
Environmental microbiology ___________ and _____________
Biochemistry _________ and __________.
Biochemistry _________ and __________.
Which scientist first hypothesized that medical personnel can infect patients with pathogens?
a. Florence Nightingale
b. Joseph Lister
c. John Snow
d. Ignaz Semmelweis
Chemotherapy ____________.
Chemotherapy ____________.
Immunology____________.
Immunology____________.
Infection control ____________.
Infection control ____________.