1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Taxonomy
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following lists correctly identifies the four major groups of protozoans based on their mode of locomotion?12views
- Multiple ChoiceHow did the classification of microorganisms change from the kingdom system to the domain system in taxonomy?8views
- Multiple ChoiceToe-punching is an identification method used for which of the following species?8views
- Multiple ChoiceProtists and bacteria are grouped into different domains because:12views
- Multiple ChoiceAccording to Whittaker's system of classification, which kingdom includes multicellular, photosynthetic organisms with cell walls made of cellulose?17views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is FALSE regarding the phylum Ascomycota?12views
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following is the most appropriate method to determine the species of an unknown bacterium?15views
- Multiple Choice
Which branch of biology is concerned with the naming and classifying of organisms?7125views106rank
- Multiple Choice
The proposal that one type of organism can change into another type over a long period of time is known as:4956views70rank
- Multiple Choice
Biologists can divide living organisms into two groups:autotrophs and heterotrophs, which differ in _________.5431views61rank1comments
- Textbook Question
Into which field of microbiology would the following scientists best fit?
<IMAGE>782views
- Textbook Question
Bergey’s Manual of Systematics of Archaea and Bacteria differs from Bergey’s Manual of Determinative Bacteriology in that the former
a. groups bacteria into species.
b. groups bacteria according to phylogenetic relationships.
c. groups bacteria according to pathogenic properties.
d. groups bacteria into 19 species.
e. all of the above784views
- Textbook Question
Bacillus and Lactobacillus are not in the same order. This indicates that which one of the following is not sufficient to assign an organism to a taxon?
a. biochemical characteristics
b. amino acid sequencing
c. phage typing
d. serology
e. morphological characteristics707views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10.
1. 9 + 2 flagella
2. 70s ribosome
3. fimbria
4. nucleus
5. peptidoglycan
6. plasma membrane
Which is (are) found only in prokaryotes?
a. 1,4,6
b. 3,5
c. 1,2
d. 4
e. 2,4,5681views
- Textbook Question
Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10.
1. 9 + 2 flagella
2. 70s ribosome
3. fimbria
4. nucleus
5. peptidoglycan
6. plasma membrane
Which is (are) found in all three domains?
a. 2,6
b. 5
c. 2,4,6
d. 1,3,5
e. all six658views