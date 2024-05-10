1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Taxonomy
2:11 minutes
Problem 10.3aa
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Bacillus and Lactobacillus are not in the same order. This indicates that which one of the following is not sufficient to assign an organism to a taxon?
a. biochemical characteristics
b. amino acid sequencing
c. phage typing
d. serology
e. morphological characteristics
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
40
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos