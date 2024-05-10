1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Taxonomy
Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10.
1. 9 + 2 flagella
2. 70s ribosome
3. fimbria
4. nucleus
5. peptidoglycan
6. plasma membrane
Which is (are) found only in prokaryotes?
a. 1,4,6
b. 3,5
c. 1,2
d. 4
e. 2,4,5
