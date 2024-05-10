Use the following choices to answer questions 9 and 10.

1. 9 + 2 flagella

2. 70s ribosome

3. fimbria

4. nucleus

5. peptidoglycan

6. plasma membrane





Which is (are) found in all three domains?

a. 2,6

b. 5

c. 2,4,6

d. 1,3,5

e. all six