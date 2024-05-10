1. Introduction to Microbiology
Introduction to Taxonomy
2:26 minutes
Problem 10.2a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Bergey’s Manual of Systematics of Archaea and Bacteria differs from Bergey’s Manual of Determinative Bacteriology in that the former
a. groups bacteria into species.
b. groups bacteria according to phylogenetic relationships.
c. groups bacteria according to pathogenic properties.
d. groups bacteria into 19 species.
e. all of the above
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
40
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 7 videos