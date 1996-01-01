Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:

a. Chlamydia

b. Coccidioides

c. Histoplasma

d. Mycobacterium

e. Mycoplasma





Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.