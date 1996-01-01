Match the following choices to the culture descriptions in questions 3 through 6:
a. Chlamydia
b. Coccidioides
c. Histoplasma
d. Mycobacterium
e. Mycoplasma
This pneumonia etiology requires cell culture.
Microscopic examination of a lung biopsy shows ovoid cells in alveolar macrophages. You suspect these are the cause of the patient’s signs and symptoms, but your culture grows a filamentous organism.
Which of the following statements concerning growth and reproduction is false?
a. Growth and reproduction may occur simultaneously in living organisms.
b. A living organism must reproduce to be considered alive.
c. Living things may stop growing and reproducing yet still be alive.
d. Normally, living organisms have the ability to grow and reproduce themselves.
“In the laboratory, a sterile inoculating loop is moved across the agar surface in a culture dish, thinning a sample and isolating individuals.” This statement describes which of the following?
a. broth culture
b. pour plate
c. streak plate
d. dilution plate
A bacterial culture grown in a _________________ will not continue to grow exponentially forever, but will stop once the limited nutrients have been consumed.