10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts
3:54 minutes
Problem 7.13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Choose the false statement about turbidity as an enumeration method.
a. It is an indirect enumeration method.
b. It is performed using a spectrophotometer.
c. It must be done using a liquid culture.
d. It differentiates between live and dead cells.
e. It is a rapid enumeration method.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice