in this video, we're going to talk about types of direct cell counting instruments. And so since counting cells manually using direct microscopic cell counting is really tedious and long and error prone lab instruments have been designed to directly count cells in a culture. And so a flow saitama Ter is a really fancy piece of equipment or instrument that counts cells moving through a really narrow channel and counts those cells that moved to the narrow channel and pass across a laser beam. And so cells will individually pass through that light from the laser beam, causing that light to scatter. And that scattered light uh can be detected by a cell counter. And so if we take a look at our image down below, we're showing you a little diagram here of a flow saitama Ter and so what you'll notice is that at the very top what we have is our cell sample. So we have a bunch of cells in here and uh these cells are going to be passed through a narrow channel where the cells are going to pass through this narrow channel in a single file line individually. And so these single cells are passing through this narrow channel and eventually they pass through a laser beam and the light from the laser beam is going to hit the cells as they pass through this narrow channel. And when it hits the cells it causes some of that light to scatter. And that scattered light represented here by this green arrow can be detected by a cell counter. And so the cell counter will keep track of how many cells have passed through. And so that is another way to directly count cells is by using a Flow Saitama Ter, now another instrument known as a culture counter, is very similar to a Flow Saitama Ter, but instead of counting cells by looking at scattered light from the laser beam, it's going to electronically detect the cells and it counts the cells moving through the channel as well. And so this year concludes our brief introduction to some types of direct cell counting instruments, and we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts as we move forward. So I'll see you all in our next video.

