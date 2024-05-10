10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts
1:26 minutes
Problem 6.13a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
A Coulter counter is a(n)_______.
a. statistical estimation using 15 dilution tubes and a table of numbers to estimate the number of bacteria per milliliter
b. indirect method of counting microorganisms
c. device that directly counts microbes as they pass through a tube in front of an electronic detector
d. device that directly counts microbes that are differentially stained with fluorescent dyes
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
21
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice