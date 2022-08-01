in this video, we're going to begin our lesson on measuring growth by direct cell counts. And so direct cell counting can be useful for determining the total number of cells in a culture. However, this method of direct cell counting and determining the total number of cells in a culture has a drawback because it does not distinguish between viable or living cells and dead cells. And so you will just get a total number of cells. Uh and it is going to include both viable and dead cells. And so in some cases this may be fine. However in other cases scientists are only interested in the viable cells. And so this may not be the best method if the scientist is interested only in the viable cells. And so we're going to talk about a very specific type of direct cell counting known as direct microscopic cell counts. And so um as its name implies it is going to be using a microscope. And so this is a very quick method for determining the number of cells in a culture by using this microscopic cell counting. And so what happens is a known volume of liquid uh culture is going to be added to a microscope slide and then a cover slip is going to be engraved with a grid. And this grid as you can see down below it can be used to facilitate cell counting and make the the direct cell counting a lot easier for the scientists. And so what happens is multiple areas of the grid are actually counted and you count the total number of cells within particular grids. And then what you do is you average all of those different uh grids that you had counted in order to determine the number of cells per volume. And that allows you to get the number of cells and count the number of cells. And so this is uh an image of direct microscopic sell counts. And so once again it is going to be using a microscope such as a compound light microscope here. And what you do is you put a little bit of a liquid broth onto a glass slide and you put a cover slip on it and the cover slip has a grid. And so that grid is going to be visible underneath of the microscope. And so what scientists can do is they can count different grids, say like this grid here and this grid here and this grid over here. They can count as many grids as they want and they will count the total number of cells in each grid and then they will do an average. And then by doing that, what they're able to do is determined the number of cells per volume and determine the total number of cells. And so this year concludes our introduction to measuring growth by direct cell counts, specifically by using direct microscopic cell counts. And we'll be able to get some practice applying these concepts and learn more about cell counting as we move forward in our course. So I'll see you all in our next video.

