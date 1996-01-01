Which of the following questions are important to answer before attempting to control a microbial population?
11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Multiple Choice
- Textbook Question
How do autoclaving, hot air, and ultra-high-temperature pasteurization illustrate the concept of equivalent treatments?613views
- Textbook Question
Define drug resistance. How is it produced? What measures can be taken to minimize drug resistance?550views
- Textbook Question
List the advantages of using two chemotherapeutic agents simultaneously to treat a disease. What problem can occur when two drugs are used?488views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?
a. inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis
b. inhibition of mitosis
c. injury to the plasma membrane
d. inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action.565views
- Textbook Question
An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except
a. selective toxicity.
b. the production of hypersensitivities.
c. a narrow spectrum of activity.
d. no production of drug resistance.
e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial.567views
- Textbook Question
The most selective antimicrobial activity would be exhibited by a drug that
a. inhibits cell wall synthesis.
b. inhibits protein synthesis.
c. injures the plasma membrane.
d. inhibits nucleic acid synthesis.
e. all of the above833views
- Textbook Question
Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects
a. because all cells have proteins.
b. only in the few cells that make proteins.
c. because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes.
d. at the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells.
e. None of the above is correct.638views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?
a. inhibition of the mitotic spindle
b. binding with sterols
c. binding to 80S ribosomes
d. binding to DNA
e. All of the above will affect them.544views