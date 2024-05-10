11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 20.6a
Antibiotics that inhibit translation have side effects
a. because all cells have proteins.
b. only in the few cells that make proteins.
c. because eukaryotic cells have 80S ribosomes.
d. at the 70S ribosomes in eukaryotic cells.
e. None of the above is correct.
