11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 20.7a
Which of the following will not affect eukaryotic cells?
a. inhibition of the mitotic spindle
b. binding with sterols
c. binding to 80S ribosomes
d. binding to DNA
e. All of the above will affect them.
