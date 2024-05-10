11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Problem 20.4ab
An antimicrobial agent should meet all of the following criteria except
a. selective toxicity.
b. the production of hypersensitivities.
c. a narrow spectrum of activity.
d. no production of drug resistance.
e. All of the above are necessary criteria for an antimicrobial.
