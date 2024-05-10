11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 20.5ab
The most selective antimicrobial activity would be exhibited by a drug that
a. inhibits cell wall synthesis.
b. inhibits protein synthesis.
c. injures the plasma membrane.
d. inhibits nucleic acid synthesis.
e. all of the above
