11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth
1:52 minutes
Problem 20.3a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Which of the following modes of action would not be fungicidal?
a. inhibition of peptidoglycan synthesis
b. inhibition of mitosis
c. injury to the plasma membrane
d. inhibition of nucleic acid synthesis
e. All of the above are fungicidal modes of action.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
36
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 6 videos