16. Microbial Genetics
Bacterial Transformation
- Multiple ChoiceWhich of the following statements best describes the process of transformation in bacteria?9views
- Multiple ChoiceWhen a bacterium acquires a new trait from its temperate phage, it is called _____.8views
- Multiple ChoiceIn a classic experiment on bacterial transformation, which molecule was identified as the genetic material responsible for transforming non-virulent Streptococcus pneumoniae into a virulent form?10views
- Multiple ChoiceCells that have the ability to take up DNA from the environment are called ______ cells.9views
- Multiple ChoiceNonpathogenic Vibrio cholerae can acquire the cholera toxin gene by which of the following processes?40views
- Multiple ChoiceA common method used to introduce recombinant DNA (rDNA) into bacterial host cells is:11views
- Multiple ChoiceNew alleles that might allow a bacterium to become resistant to an antibiotic arise through which of the following processes?10views
- Multiple ChoiceThe process by which external DNA is transferred to a different bacterial cell is referred to as:14views
- Multiple Choice
What does it mean when a bacterial cell is naturally competent?862views1rank
- Multiple Choice
Bacterial cells can become competent in two ways, which are:807views1rank
- Multiple Choice
DNA transformation in bacteria is an important tool for DNA modification and cloning experiments. If the DNA being transformed by the bacteria contains antibiotic resistance genes, how does this help the scientists?596views1rank
- Textbook Question
Match the following terms to the definitions in questions 1 and 2.
a. conjugation
b. transcription
c. transduction
d. transformation
e. translation
Transfer of DNA from a donor to a recipient as naked DNA in solution.552views
- Textbook Question
Which of the following is the fourth basic step to genetically modify a cell?
a. transformation
b. ligation
c. plasmid cleavage
d. restriction-enzyme digestion of gene
e. isolation of gene561views
- Textbook Question
If you put a gene in a virus, the next step in genetic modification would be
a. insertion of a plasmid.
b. transformation.
c. transduction.
d. PCR.
e. Southern blotting.547views
- Textbook Question
Cells that can be transformed are said to be ___________.946views